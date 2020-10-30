The newly revived historic ramen of Rairaiken ramen restaurant is served at Shinyokohama Ramen Museum in Shinyokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, 28 October 2020 (issued 30 October 2020). EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

A staff of newly revived Rairaiken ramen restaurant is making soup for revived historic ramen at Shinyokohama Ramen Museum in Shinyokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, 28 October 2020 (issued 30 October 2020). EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Ramen bowls are displayed on the wall at Shinyokohama Ramen Museum in Shinyokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, 28 October 2020 (issued 30 October 2020). EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

In search of the taste of the first ramen in history

Japanese chefs have recreated a bowl of ramen according to the original recipe from more than a century ago, which catapulted this humble broth of noodles with Chinese roots to stardom in Japanese cuisine before becoming a global phenomenon.

A soup made of chicken, pork, sardines, vegetables and soy sauce accompanied by noodles are the original ingredients of the ramen served in the old Rairaiken restaurant in the Tokyo neighborhood of Asakusa in the early 20th century.

The dish has been reproduced in a gastronomic museum in Yokohama (south of Tokyo) with the help of descendants of the establishment's founder, which attracted up to 3,500 customers a day and whose success triggered the first "ramen fever" in Japan. The recipe has evolved according to the taste of different times and has produced infinite regional varieties.EFE-EPA

