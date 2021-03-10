Young boxers do breathing exercises after their boxing workout at the Fight with Insight project, Johannesburg, South Africa, 24 February 2021 (issued 10 March 2021). EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Young boxers do strength exercises after their boxing workout at the Fight with Insight project, Johannesburg, South Africa, 24 February 2021 (issued 10 March 2021). EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Boxer Jesdel Kayembe (L) and sparing partner and fellow boxer Christian Libote (R) spare at the Bronx Gym with the Fight with Insight project, Johannesburg, South Africa, 08 March 2021 (issued 10 March 2021). EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Mkhululi Dlamini does strength exercises during a boxing workout at the Fight with Insight project, Johannesburg, South Africa, 24 February 2021 (issued 10 March 2021). EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Cele Mpani is among 250 South African youngsters training at Fight with Insight, a project that has teachers boxing to help keep kids and potential offenders off the streets of Johannesburg.

“If I were not here, I would be dead,” the 18-year-old Mpani said.

"Being a man is about having responsibilities. That is the meaning of life and one of the things I learned here.”

The nonprofit initiative started with a dozen youngsters referred by the courts for the correction program after committing an offense. EFE-EPA

