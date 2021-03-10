Cele Mpani is among 250 South African youngsters training at Fight with Insight, a project that has teachers boxing to help keep kids and potential offenders off the streets of Johannesburg.
“If I were not here, I would be dead,” the 18-year-old Mpani said.
"Being a man is about having responsibilities. That is the meaning of life and one of the things I learned here.”
The nonprofit initiative started with a dozen youngsters referred by the courts for the correction program after committing an offense. EFE-EPA
