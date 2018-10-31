Former Albacete Balompie player Pelayo Novo in an interview with EFE in Toledo, Spain, Oct. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ismael Herrero

Pelayo Novo, 27, a former midfielder for third-tier Spanish league club Albacete Balompie, explained to EFE on Wednesday that he has decided to retire from professional soccer after suffering serious injuries in a fall from the third floor of a hotel earlier this year.

The accident occurred on Mar. 31 while the team was in the northeastern city of Huesca, and the Spanish player remained hospitalized until May 21.

"I'm leaving after experiencing the best side of soccer - the camaraderie of my teammates," Novo said in an interview with EFE at the National Hospital of Paraplegics in Toledo.

EFE photos showed Novo walking with forearm crutches in each hand, as well as standing beside his wheelchair.

He explained that during his initial recovery, he imagined his leg might heal and he could play again, but after moving to the hospital in Toledo, he realized "football was already over for me."

"It's complicated to accept, but there is life after this, and I have to value what happens from here on out, and that's what I'm focused on," he added.

"Yes, it's true that I've felt nostalgic, but I'm really pleased with the time I spent there," Novo admitted. "I've enjoyed myself, I've lived through promotions. I've also seen tough stuff - but I prefer the beautiful moments."