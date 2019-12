Saad al-Zaidi, a 12-year-old student from Yemen, left school last year to seek a job on a farm on the outskirts of the capital Sanaa to help his father make a living for a family of nine.

This was not an easy decision for Saad or his father, a Sunni mosque preacher who lost his job when the Shiite Houthi rebels took control of Sanaa and most of the country's northwest in late 2014.EFE-EPA