Chela de Ferrari (right), Artistic Director of Teatro La Plaza, and Deputy Director Jonathan Oliveros (left) pose with the cast of the play "Hamlet". EFE/Luis Millán

A theater in Spain’s southern city of Malaga is striving to dispel prejudice towards people with disabilities by presenting socially inclusive plays that challenge stereotypes.



It all started when artistic director of Teatro La Plaza, Chela de Ferrari, met Jaime Cruz, a young Peruvian man with Down Syndrome who worked as an usher in her theater.



One day, Cruz approached Ferrari and told her he had always dreamed of being an actor. EFE



