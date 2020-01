An art installation on Mahatma Gandhi by the artist Debanjan Roy is displayed at the India Art Fair 2020 in New Delhi, India, 30 January 2020. The show for modern and contemporary art runs from 30 January to 02 February 2020. FE/EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

People visit the India Art Fair 2020 in New Delhi, India, 30 January 2020. The show for modern and contemporary art runs from 30 January to 02 February 2020. EFE/EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

An art installation by Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson is displayed at the India Art Fair 2020 in New Delhi, India, 30 January 2020. The show for modern and contemporary art runs from 30 January to 02 February 2020. EFE/EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

An art installation by artist Dhananjay Singh is displayed at the India Art Fair 2020 in New Delhi, India, 30 January 2020. The show for modern and contemporary art runs from 30 January to 02 February 2020. EFE/EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

An art installation on Mahatma Gandhi by the artist Debanjan Roy is displayed at the India Art Fair 2020 in New Delhi, India, 30 January 2020. The show for modern and contemporary art runs from 30 January to 02 February 2020. EFE/EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

The India Art Fair opened on Thursday with modern works from around the world that show the growing market in the country.

The contemporary art fair of India was in its 12th year in 2020 featuring pieces from 81 galleries from 20 international cities.