Krunal Pandya of India celebrates the wicket of Australia's Ben McDermott during the third T20 International match between Australia and India at the SCG in Sydney, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEVE CHRISTO

Virat Kohli of India celebrates after scoring his 50 runs during the third T20 International match between Australia and India at the SCG in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEVE CHRISTO

Virat Kohli of India and Australia captain Aaron Finch shake hands post match in the third T20 International match between Australia and India at the SCG in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEVE CHRISTO

Virat Kohli of India celebrates after scoring the winning runs during the third T20 International match between Australia and India at the SCG in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEVE CHRISTO

Indian captain Virat Kohli's half-century and left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya's four-wicket haul on Sunday helped India to win the third and final T20 international cricket match against Australia and level the T20 series 1-1 during their two-month-long tour Down Under.

Australia, who won the toss and opted to bat first, were given a strong start by Aaron Finch and D'Arcy Short, who put together 68 runs before Finch (28) was caught by Pandya off Kuldeep Yadav.

Short was trapped leg before on 33 by Pandya in the next over, who took another wicket off the next ball when Ben McDermott was also given out LBW.

Alex Carey scored 27 runs before falling to Pandya and Chris Lynn (13) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (25) managed to take Australia to a respectable score of 164 by some decent hitting in the final overs.

Chasing 165, India attacked from the start, with Shikhar Dhawan scoring 41 of 22 balls, which included six consecutive boundaries and Rohit Sharma (23) giving him good company.

When Dhawan - bowled by Adam Zampa in the sixth over - and Sharma departed after a 67-run opening stand, Kohli, who has been in phenomenal form this year, took his team to victory with a stunning 41-ball 61.

Although KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant fell cheaply, wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik scored 22 off 18 and saw his team through along with the captain.

Kohli scored the winning runs with a boundary on the fourth ball of the 20th over, equaling the three-match series 1-1 after India lost the first match in Brisbane by four runs and the second game had been washed out by rain.

Pandya was judged man-of-the-match for his four for 36 while Shikhar Dhawan was named the player of the series.

India are on a nearly two-month-long tour of Australia during which they would play four tests and three one-day games.

Brief scores:

Australia 164/6 (20 overs)

D Short 33 (29 balls)

A Finch 28 (23 balls)

A Carey 27 (19 balls)

K Pandya 36/4 (4 overs)

K Yadav 19/1 (4 overs)

India 168/4 (19.4 overs)

V Kohli 61 (41 balls)

S Dhawan 41 (22 balls)

R Sharma 23 (16 balls)

A Zampa 22/1 (4 overs)

G Maxwell 25/1 (4 overs)