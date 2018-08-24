India's Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan won 2-0 against Kazakhstan's Bublik Aleksandr and Denis Yevseyev in the men's doubles tennis final at the 2018 Asian Games on Friday.
Bopanna and Sharan defeated the Kazakhs 6-3, 6-4 and won India its second gold of the day after the rowing team won the men's quadruple sculls final.
The duo defeated Japan's Kaito Uesugi and Sho Shimabukuro 4-6, 6-3, 10-8 in the semi-finals on Thursday.
India currently ranks seventh at the 2018 Asian Games with a total of 23 medals, including six golds, four silvers and 13 bronzes.