Aleksandr Bublik(R) and Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan in action against Rohan Manchanda Bopanna and Divij Sharan of India (unseen) during the Tennis Men's Doubles Final at the Asian Games 2018 in Palembang, Indonesia, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Rohan Manchanda Bopanna(back) and Divij Sharan of India celebrates after winning against Aleksandr Bublik and Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan(unseen) during the Tennis Men's Doubles Final at the Asian Games 2018 in Palembang, Indonesia, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Silver medalist Aleksandr Bublik (L) and Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan pose with their medals after the Tennis Men's Doubles Final at the Asian Games 2018 in Palembang, Indonesia, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Gold medalist Rohan Manchanda Bopanna(L) and Divij Sharan of India pose with their medals after the Tennis Men's Doubles Final at the Asian Games 2018 in Palembang, Indonesia, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

India's Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan won 2-0 against Kazakhstan's Bublik Aleksandr and Denis Yevseyev in the men's doubles tennis final at the 2018 Asian Games on Friday.

Bopanna and Sharan defeated the Kazakhs 6-3, 6-4 and won India its second gold of the day after the rowing team won the men's quadruple sculls final.

The duo defeated Japan's Kaito Uesugi and Sho Shimabukuro 4-6, 6-3, 10-8 in the semi-finals on Thursday.

India currently ranks seventh at the 2018 Asian Games with a total of 23 medals, including six golds, four silvers and 13 bronzes.