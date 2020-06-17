An Indian steps over a poster of Chinese President Xi Jinping during a protest in Kolkata, Eastern India, 17 June 2020. EFE-EPA/STR

Both India and China on Wednesday called for peace and sought to find a diplomatic solution to a border stand-off in the Ladakh region in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, marking the worst clash of its kind between the two Asian powers in 45 years.

In a phone conversation, Indian Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi agreed to handle the situation "in a responsible manner" and ensure "peace and tranquility," according to a statement released by the Indian ministry of external affairs. EFE-EPA

alro-jg-daa/ia