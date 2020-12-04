People from different human rights organizations hold placards during a protest against BJP-lead government and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adithyanath over the so-called 'love Jihad' law, in Bangalore, India, 01 December 2020. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

The Hindu nationalist groups linked to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have in recent weeks stepped up their campaign against a conspiracy theory known as "love jihad," which accuses Muslim men of tricking Hindu women into converting to Islam.

The theory has been circulating among fringe Hindu right-wing groups for years. But for the first time, the northern state of Uttar Pradesh has passed a law that stipulates up to 10 years in prison for an inter-religious marriage "with the intention of changing the woman's religion." EFE-EPA