Medical staff personnel work in a vehicle meant for collecting blood during a blood donation drive organised by Akhil Bharatiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad, during the lock-down, in Guwahati, India, 29 April 2020. EFE-EPA/STR

A young man (L), donates blood in a vehicle meant for the purpose, during a blood donation drive organised by Akhil Bharatiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad, during the lock-down, in Guwahati, India, 29 April 2020. EFE-EPA/STR

A woman (R) donates blood in a vehicle meant for the purpose, during a blood donation drive organised by Akhil Bharatiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad, during the lock-down, in Guwahati, India, 29 April 2020. EFE-EPA/STR

A child wearing a face mask plays cricket at the banks of Brahmaputra river during the lockdown in Guwahati, India, 29 April 2020. EFE-EPA/STR

India on Wednesday eased restrictions to allow millions of stranded people, mostly migrant laborers, to go home, days before the second phase of the nationwide lockdown ends this weekend amid a growing number of coronavirus deaths and patients.

“Migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students, and other persons are stranded at different places in the country. Now, the center has permitted the movement of these stranded persons by road,” a government statement said.EFE

