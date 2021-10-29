An Indian boy segregates the domestic waste near the garbage landfills site at Ghazipur in New Delhi, India, 08 March 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/HARISH TYAGI

About 20 men in a landfill in the Indian capital rummage through mountains of garbage, searching for a piece of plastic or glass bottle that could be re-sold.

It is one of over 3,000 large landfills dotting Indian cities, which the Indian government pledged earlier this month to eliminate and replace with waste treatment plants with an investment of 1.4 trillion rupees (about $18.9 billion).

Lachiram collects garbage from all across the capital's posh south Delhi area up to four times a day, cautiously unloading it from his truck into the Okhla landfill, standing as tall as a 16-floor building.

Twenty-five years of accumulated garbage dominate the ruins of the sprawling 14th-century Tughlaqabad fort, a hospital located adjacent to the site and a nearby slum area.

"We receive between 300 and 500 trucks a day," the junior engineer at the landfill, Ravi Kumar, told EFE from his office set up among the garbage piles.

The trucks climb to the top of the garbage heaps and pour tons of trash there.

Some 20 ragpickers then try to find some piece of plastic amid the unloaded piles although Kumar claims that they are technically forbidden from landfills under an order by an Indian environmental court.