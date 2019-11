Women and children of 'Maiti Nepal', a rehabilitation and orphanage home for HIV-affected children, women, and victims of trafficking, light candles forming the 'Red Ribbon' symbol as they pray for those who have lost their lives due to HIV/Aids, on the eve of World AIDS Day in Kathmandu, Nepal, 30 November 2019. EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

An Indian activist in body-paint and with a red ribbon painted on his torso, a symbol for solidarity with HIV-positive people and those living with AIDS, poses for a photo during a campaign on the eve of World AIDS Day in Kolkata, Eastern India, 30 November 2019. EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

An activist in body-paint and AIDS awareness messages looks on during a campaign on the eve of World AIDS Day in Kolkata, Eastern India, 30 November 2019. EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Indian activists in body-paint and wearing red ribbons over their heads, a symbol for solidarity with HIV-positive people and those living with AIDS, take part in a campaign on the eve of World AIDS Day in Kolkata, Eastern India, 30 November 2019. EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

An Indian activist has her face painted by an artist with AIDS awareness messages before a campaign on the eve of World AIDS Day in Kolkata, Eastern India, 30 November 2019. EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

An Indian activist has his body painted by artists Priyanka Gaur Sarkar and Debasish Sarkar with AIDS awareness messages before a campaign on the eve of World AIDS Day in Kolkata, Eastern India, 30 November 2019. EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

