Associated with Nazism since Adolf Hitler adopted it as the emblem of his party, the ongoing debate about banning the swastika in the West has not affected the popularity of the original religious symbol in India, where devotees display it on houses and temples to attract good fortune.

The senate of California, United States, has become the latest body to join the debate after last week it approved a bill differentiating the Nazi swastika - known as the Hakenkreuz - from the symbol used by Indian-origin religions such as Hinduism, Jainism and Buddhism, with the latter continuing to be legal.

In another corner of the world, several Australian states are also debating whether to criminalize displaying the swastika due to the terror it represents, while allowing its use in the religious and educational sphere.

