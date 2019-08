A soldier on patrol near the Line of Control dividing Pakistan from India in Chakothi, Pakistan, Aug. 29, 2019. EFE-EPA/JAIME LEÓN

A group of residents living close to the Line of Control in Chakothi, Pakistan, Aug. 29, 2019. EFE-EPA/JAIME LEÓN

A Pakistani soldier looks through a window at an Indian military outpost in Chakothi, Pakistan, Aug. 29, 2019. EFE-EPA/JAIME LEÓN

The frail border peace between India and Pakistan is collapsing again along the de-facto boundary that divides the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir between the two nuclear powers.

According to officials from both sides, at least 31 people have lost their lives so far this year in cross-border firing incidents across the 780-kilometer-long (485 miles) Line of Control – a ceasefire line that meanders through mountains of the Kashmir region. EFE-EPA