A decorated and colourful underpass reads in Hindi welcome to Ayodhya city seen in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India 04 august 2020. EFE-EPA/PRABHAT KUMAR VERMA

Preparations were underway on Tuesday for the construction of a gigantic Hindu temple at a contested site in the northern Indian city of Ayodhya where a mosque was razed by fanatic Hindu mobs in 1992.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lay the foundation stone of the temple on Wednesday in honor of god-king Ram at a place that a large section of Hindus considers to be the birthplace of the Hindu lord.EFE-EPA

