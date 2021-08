An Indian worker holds an Iguana inside an enclosure at Chennai Snake park, amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdowns the Chennai Snake park faces the threat of closure due to insufficient funds to maintain the park, in Chennai, India, 06 August 2021 (issued 07 August 2021). EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

Baby Gharials or fish eating crocodiles are seen inside their enclosure at Chennai Snake park, amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdowns the Chennai Snake park faces the threat of closure due to insufficient funds to maintain the park, in Chennai, India, 06 August 2021 (issued 07 August 2021). EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

Indian black turtles feed inside their enclosure at Chennai Snake park, amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdowns the Chennai Snake park faces the threat of closure due to insufficient funds to maintain the park, in Chennai, India, 06 August 2021 (issued 07 August 2021). EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

Estuarine crocodiles are seen inside their enclosure at Chennai Snake park, amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdowns the Chennai Snake park faces the threat of closure due to insufficient funds to maintain the park, in Chennai, India, 06 August 2021 (issued 07 August 2021). EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

A crocodile is seen inside an enclosure at Chennai Snake park, amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdowns the Chennai Snake park faces the threat of closure due to insufficient funds to maintain the park, in Chennai, India, 06 August 2021 (issued 07 August 2021). EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

An Iguana crawls on the back of a worker inside an enclosure at Chennai Snake park, amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdowns the Chennai Snake park faces the threat of closure due to insufficient funds to maintain the park, in Chennai, India, 06 August 2021 (issued 07 August 2021). EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

A baby Gharial crocodile eats a fish inside an enclosure at Chennai Snake park, amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdowns the Chennai Snake park faces the threat of closure due to insufficient funds to maintain the park, in Chennai, India, 06 August 2021 (issued 07 August 2021). EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

An Indian worker holds an Iguana inside an enclosure at Chennai Snake park, amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdowns the Chennai Snake park faces the threat of closure due to insufficient funds to maintain the park, in Chennai, India, 06 August 2021 (issued 07 August 2021). EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

A Marsh crocodile is seen inside an enclosure at Chennai Snake park, amid the ongoing Covid-19 lockdowns the Chennai Snake park faces the threat of closure due to insufficient funds to maintain the park, in Chennai, India, 06 August 2021 (issued 07 August 2021). EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

A reptile park, home to several endangered and unique species like iguanas and cobras, in southern India, is on the verge of a shut down due to an ongoing financial crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its keepers say that over the last one year or so, it has become a challenging task to keep afloat the park, a go-to spot to get close with threatened reptile species, situated inside the Guindy National Park in Chennai, the capital of southern Tamil Nadu state. EFE