The president of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Rajan Wadhera, presents sales data for October and takes stock of the current situation of the automobile industry in the country, in New Delhi, India, Nov. 5, 2019 (issued Nov. 14, 2019). EFE/MIKAELA VIQUERIA

A customer interested in buying a vehicle at a branch of Maruti Suzuki in central New Delhi, one of the most important automobile companies in India, in New Delhi, India, Nov. 5, 2019 (issued Nov. 14, 2019). EFE/MIKAELA VIQUERIA

India’s automobile sector continues in reverse gear, with the just-concluded festive season of Diwali having failed to crank up the plummeting sales that have logged a double-digit decline in the last six months, with millions of jobs hanging in balance.

The sector recorded its 12th straight month of losses in October, when the most-widely celebrated festival was marked, despite a 27.6 percent increase in sales of passenger vehicles compared to the previous month. EFE-EPA