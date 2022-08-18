India’s move to register up to 2.5 million outside voters in Kashmir has drawn angry reactions from locals, with experts warning that the controversial move may permanently alter the electoral rolls of the disputed region.
Kashmiris are concerned that the move is part of a bigger Indian strategy to shift the demographics of the Muslim-majority territory, which has been without an elected government for more than four years.
Hirdesh Kumar, Kashmir's top electoral officer, told reporters on Wednesday that he anticipated "an addition of 2 to 2.5 million additional voters in the final (electoral) list," to be finalized before local elections at the end of the year. EFE