The image of a young Indian Muslim woman standing up to a mob of Hindu students bullying her for wearing the hijab outside a college where it had been banned, and shouting "Allah-hu-akbar" (Allah is great), was on Wednesday being widely shared with messages of support as she became a symbol of the struggle of India's religious minorities.
"It's the roar of just a lone lioness!" tweeted Kaneez Fatima, a lawmaker in the southern state of Karnataka, which has witnessed clashes between Hindu and Muslim students over the banning of hijab in several educational institutions. EFE
ia-hbc/ia