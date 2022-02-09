All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) members and their supporters hold placards during a protest march against hijab (headscarf) restriction, at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi, India, 09 February 2022. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

The image of a young Indian Muslim woman standing up to a mob of Hindu students bullying her for wearing the hijab outside a college where it had been banned, and shouting "Allah-hu-akbar" (Allah is great), was on Wednesday being widely shared with messages of support as she became a symbol of the struggle of India's religious minorities.

"It's the roar of just a lone lioness!" tweeted Kaneez Fatima, a lawmaker in the southern state of Karnataka, which has witnessed clashes between Hindu and Muslim students over the banning of hijab in several educational institutions. EFE

ia-hbc/ia