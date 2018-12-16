Gold medalist PV Sindhu from India (R) and silver medalist Nozomi Okuhara from Japan (L) embrace on a podium after their women's singles finales match at the HSBC Badminton World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

Pusarla V. Sindhu from India in action during her women's singles finales match against Nozomi Okuhara from Japan (not pictured) at the HSBC Badminton World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

PV Sindhu from India in action during her women's singles finales match against Nozomi Okuhara from Japan (not pictured) at the HSBC Badminton World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

Nozomi Okuhara (C) from Japan reacts during her women's singles finales match against PV Sindhu from India (not pictured) at the HSBC Badminton World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

Gold medalist PV Sindhu from India poses for photos with her trophy on a podium after their women's singles finales match at the HSBC Badminton World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

India's PV Sindhu on Sunday became the first Indian to win the season finale at the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2018 in Guangzhou.

Sindhu defeated favorite Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-19 21-19 in the Women's Singles final.

The straight games win is special for the star Indian shuttler, who has won no title this year, although she made it to finals of four tournaments, including the TOTAL BWF World Championships and the Asian Games – and was runner-up at the Rio Olympics 2016, the World Championships 2017 and the Dubai World Superseries Finals 2017.

She had also lost to Okuhara in the epic World Championships final in Glasgow last year.

However, on Sunday, Sindhu held her attack and dominated the game.

Okuhara won the very first point of the match, but failed to secure a lead again in the match.

"I got close to her in both games, but I wasn't patient. She wasn't as aggressive as she usually is, she played at a slower pace. I tried to play the longer rallies in the second game, but I couldn't recover from my first game loss," Okuhara said after the game.

"I'm really proud, the year has ended on a beautiful note. People have been asking me the same question, I think the question won't come again – asking why I always lose in the final. Now I can say I won the gold and I'm proud of it. It was good that people were asking me about losing so many finals, because I had to ask myself why I was losing. Finally I got the answer," Sindhu said after her win.

"I got emotional because it's my first gold in this tournament. I didn't have anything in my mind. I was on my knees. I wanted this win very much."

Both players had advanced to the final in straight games on Saturday.

Okuhara had defeated compatriot and defending champion, Akane Yamaguchi, while Sindhu beat Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon.