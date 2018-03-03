South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen is four shots back after shooting an even-par 71 on March 2, 2018, in the second round of the WGC-Mexico Championship, a PGA event being played at the Club de Golf Chapultepec course in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

India's Shubhankar Sharma posted a second straight stellar round here Friday at the WGC-Mexico Championship to move to 11-under and into sole possession of the lead at the midway point of the tournament.

The 21-year-old chipped in for eagle on the reachable par-4 first hole and also carded birdies on the 11th, 12th, 16th, 17th and 18th holes at the Club de Golf Chapultepec course in Mexico City.

The 75th-ranked Sharma, however, also gave a couple of strokes back to the field with bogeys on the second and third holes to finish at 5-under 66 on Friday.

American Xander Schauffele and a pair of Spaniards - Rafa Cabrera Bello and Sergio Garcia - are two shots back at 9-under.

The first-round leader, South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen, is now four shots behind Sharma after shooting an even-par 71 on Friday.

Three of golf's biggest stars, meanwhile, are well positioned heading into the weekend, with American world No. 1 Dustin Johnson tied for fifth at 7-under, American world No. 4 Jordan Spieth tied for 14th at 5-under and Spanish world No. 2 Jon Rahm tied for 20th at 4-under.

The world's third-ranked player, American Justin Thomas, has stumbled to a score of even par at the halfway point and will likely need to go very low in Saturday's third round to put himself into contention.

The WGC-Mexico Championship is a no-cut PGA Tour event that has a purse of $10 million, one of the biggest outside of golf's major tournaments.