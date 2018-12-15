Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand reacts after loosing the last point during her women's singles match against Pusarla V. Sindhu from India (not pictured) at the HSBC Badminton World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand reacts after loosing the last point during her women's singles match against Pusarla V. Sindhu from India (not pictured) at the HSBC Badminton World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

Pusarla V. Sindhu from India in action during her women's singles match against Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand (not pictured) at the HSBC Badminton World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

Pusarla V. Sindhu from India in action during her women's singles match against Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand (not pictured) at the HSBC Badminton World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu, world number six, defeated Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon, 2013 world champion, in straight games on Saturday at the women's singles semi-final at the BWF World Tour 2018 Finals in Guangzhou.

The 23-year-old star of Indian badminton and Olympic silver medallist, who has not lost to Intanon, world number eight, in the last two years, breezed into the finals after quashing her Thai opponent 21-16 25-23 in 54 minutes.

Sindhu - who entered the semi-finals after defeating Beiwen Zhang of the US 21-9, 21-15 on Friday - dominated the first game, winning it 16-21 in 20 minutes after grabbing an initial 6-4 lead.

Intanon bounced back in the second game but Sindhu did not lose nerve and wrapped up the match 25-23.

Sindhu will now play against Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the finals on Sunday.