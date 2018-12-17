A general view of play on day four of the second Test match between Australia and India at Perth Stadium in Perth, Dec. 17, 2018. EPA/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian captain Tim Paine and bowler Nathan Lyon (left) react towards Indian captain Virat Kohli (right) following his dismissal for 17 runs on day four of the second Test match between Australia and India at Perth Stadium in Perth, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018.

Hanuma Vihari of India bats on day four of the second Test match between Australia and India at Perth Stadium in Perth, Dec. 17, 2018.

Virat Kohli (L) of India fields on day four of the second Test match between Australia and India at Perth Stadium in Perth, Australia, Dec. 17, 2018.

Indian bowler Mohammed Shami celebrates his hits a 6 wickets at the change of innings on day four of the second Test match between Australia and India at Perth Stadium in Perth, Australia, Dec. 17, 2018.

Josh Hazlewood of Australia celebrates after dismissing Ajinkya Rahane of India on day four of the second Test match between Australia and India at Perth Stadium in Perth, Dec. 17, 2018.

India on Monday was 112/5 against Australia at stumps on the fourth day of the second test match of the Border-Gavaskar trophy, in pursuit of a stiff target of 287, which now appears achievable only in theory.

The visiting team's hopes shattered with the departure of captain Virat Kohli for 17, off Nathan Lyon, who also accounted for Murali Vijay and has been the man largely responsible for Australia enjoying an upper hand in this match.

The Australian quicks were ruthless, as Mitchell Starc sent back Lokesh Rahul in the first over of India's second innings for a duck, while Josh Hazlewood took out Cheteshwar Pujara not too long after that.

Ajinkya Rahane was out for 30 off Hazlewood, almost putting the final nails in the coffin.

Rookie Hanuma Vihari was batting at 24, in the company of the explosive but reckless Rishabh Pant at the crease on nine.

In the morning, the home team resumed at 132/4 with Captain Tim Paine and Usman Khawaja carrying the team safely to lunch with 190 runs on the board without any further loss.

Mohammed Shami came back breathing fire to grab four wickets in the second session while Jasprit Bumrah took the remaining two, getting them all out for 243, with the former recording a career-best 65/6.

However, the lead had already stretched to a comfortable 286, helped by dogged resistance from the last-wicket pair of Hazlewood and Starc.

Australia are just five wickets away from equalling the series 1-1, while India needs 175 more runs on the final day, which appears as promising as pulling a rabbit out of a hat.

Scores: end of Day 4

1st innings Australia 326/10 (108.3 overs)

India 283/10 (105.5 overs)

2nd innings Australia 243/10 (93.2 overs)

U Khawaja 72 (213 balls)

T Paine 37 (116 balls)

M Shami 56/6 (24 overs)

J Bumrah 39/3 (25.2 overs)

India 112/5 (41 overs)

A Rahane 30 (47 balls)

H Vihari 24 (58 balls)

J Hazlewood 24/2 (11 overs)

N Lyon 30/2 (12 overs)