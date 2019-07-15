The foot of American astronaut Buzz Aldrin on the surface of the Moon dated July 20, 1969. (Image courtesy of NASA)

India on Monday suspended its unmanned mission to explore the Moon's South Pole due to what it said was a "technical problem."

The mission would have been New Delhi's second Moon mission, dubbed Chandrayaan-2, and had been slated to explore a part of Earth's satellite that had never before been closely examined.

"A technical snag was observed in launch vehicle system at 1 hour before the launch. As a measure of abundant precaution, #Chandrayaan2 launch has been called off for today," said the Indian Space Research Organization on its Twitter account on Monday.

The Twitter message was posted just 10 minutes before the launch of the space probe, scheduled for 2:51 am on July 15, from the Sriharikota base in the southeastern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

According to the Indian space agency, the problem was detected 56 minutes before launch, whereupon authorities decided to scrub the mission.

"Revised launch date will be announced later," said the ISRO without providing additional details.

The mission was to send a rover to the Moon, land and deploy it at the uncharted lunar South Pole - a giant leap with a relatively low-cost budget in its ambitious space program.

The mission includes a lunar orbiter and lander, along with the rover. The lander carries a camera, a seismometer and a thermal instrument. It had been expected to land on the moon between Sept. 6-7.

The Chandrayaan-2 mission included collecting samples from the Moon's unexplored South Pole, determining the mineral composition of the Earth's satellite and searching for water there.

The rover is designed to explore the lunar surface for about 14 days, traversing a distance of some 500 meters, although the probe will remain in lunar orbit for over a year.

If the mission ultimately comes off and is successful, India will join an elite club of nations - including the United States, Russia and China - who have landed a rover on the Moon's surface.

A senior fellow at the Institute for Defense Studies and Analyses, Ajay Lele, told EFE that the mission is one of the most complicated ever to be undertaken by India's space agency.

"This is really a test for India," Lele said, noting prior to the mission's cancellation that it that comes a "bit delayed."

The spacecraft has been made with home-grown technology, according to the space agency, and not with Russia's help, as initially expected.

India's first lunar mission, Chandrayaan-1, was conducted in 2008 and a follow-up mission was initially expected to be launched soon after that but has taken more than 10 years to come - almost - to fruition.

In 2013-14, India did put a satellite into orbit around Mars, the country's first interplanetary mission.

ISRO had a budget of some $1.32 billion in 2017-18 compared to NASA's $19.5 billion budget for 2019.

Despite its limited resources, ISRO has carved out a name for itself in the global space race with its Moon and Mars missions, as well as its communication satellites and remote sensing technologies, spurring many countries to choose the Indian space agency to launch their satellites.

The space agency in February launched a group of 104 satellites into space within 18 minutes, making the South Asian country a key player on the commercial map of space-based surveillance and communication.

The Chandrayaan-2 mission is part of a much wider program to make India a major global power for satellite launches, and the country plans to put astronauts into space by 2022 and build its own small space station.