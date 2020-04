People stand on designated areas to maintain their distance as they queue to buy medicine, during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Dharmshala, Himachal Pradesh, India, 26 March 2020. EPA-EFE/SANJAY BAID

The global coronavirus pandemic has exposed many countries' dependence on foreign-made medicines, with India - the world's largest exporter of generics - once again allowing the export of pharmaceutical drugs following requests from powerful nations.

The Indian government had banned the export of 14 substances and their derived formulations, including Acyclovir, an antiviral drug, and several antibiotics.