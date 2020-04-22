An Indian doctor puts a stamp on the arm of a railway passenger coming from another state for home quarantine upon their arrival at Guwahati Railway station in Assam, India, Mar. 23, 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Medical staff members sitting inside a glass enclosure of a Mobile Covid-19 Testing van and wearing protective gloves collect swab samples for testing in the old Delhi area, New Delhi, India, Apr. 20, 2020. EFE-EPA FILE/STR

A health worker checks the body temperature of a man as he stands to get free food provided by the youth congress in New Delhi, India, Apr. 21, 2020. EFE-EPA FILE/STR

India on Wednesday approved an ordinance to treat violence against healthcare workers as a non-bailable offense punishable with up to seven years in jail, following complaints about attacks on several medics who are on the frontlines of the battle against the coronavirus outbreak.

"The central government has brought an ordinance to end violence against health workers. It carries imprisonment from six months to seven years if anyone is found guilty," Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters in New Delhi.EFE-EPA

