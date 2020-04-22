India on Wednesday approved an ordinance to treat violence against healthcare workers as a non-bailable offense punishable with up to seven years in jail, following complaints about attacks on several medics who are on the frontlines of the battle against the coronavirus outbreak.
"The central government has brought an ordinance to end violence against health workers. It carries imprisonment from six months to seven years if anyone is found guilty," Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters in New Delhi.EFE-EPA
ssk/ia