The fourth test cricket match between Australia and India ended Monday in a draw, without a ball being bowled on the fifth day as rains kept players indoors throughout the day, ensuring India won its first ever test series in Australia 2-1.

Australia were 6/0 after following on, and trailing by 316 runs in the second innings before the weather gods came to their rescue, washing away five sessions of play over two days.

This helped the Australians avoid an embarrassing innings loss and denied the Indians a 3-1 series win.

"Just one word to say, 'proud', to lead this team and it's an honour and privilege. The boys make the captain look good. By far, this is my biggest achievement," said Indian captain Virat Kohli while being presented the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

"The series win will give us a different identity, and what we've been able to achieve (...) special mention to Pujara, he's been outstanding in the series," he added, recognizing the contribution of the top scorer in the series.

Cheteshwar Pujara scored 521 runs in the four tests at an average of 74 with three centuries, including 193 in the fourth test.

"We've been working hard to win a series overseas, and winning in Australia has never been easy. And really pleased with my contribution," said Pujara, who won player of the match and player of the series trophies.

Besides Pujara, the fast bowlers led by young Jasprit Bumrah were instrumental in scripting the historic outcome of the series for India, outshining their Australian counterparts with crucial breakthroughs in every match.

India had won the first test at Adelaide but lost the second in Perth, before winning the third one in Melbourne, taking a 2-1 lead in the series.

"Disappointed, definitely over the last two Tests. We had our chances in Adelaide, in Perth I thought we played some good cricket, but in Melbourne and Sydney, we've been outplayed," reflected Australian captain Tim Paine.

The Indian cricket team are on a nearly two-month-long tour of Australia that kicked off with a three-match T20 series in November that ended in a 1-1 tie.

The two sides will next play a three-match one day series starting Jan. 12 in Sydney.