Member of the Indian Army Jawans (soldiers) Captain Shivam Singh (L) belonging to the 'ASC Tornadoes' daredevil bike team comes out from the fire after his bike skidded during a world record attempt for the 'Longest ride through tunnel of fire' held at ASC centre & College in Bangalore, India, 10 November 2020. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

An Indian Army Jawans (soldiers) belonging to the 'ASC Tornadoes' daredevil bike team measure the distance for the 'Longest ride through tunnel of fire' held at ASC centre & College in Bangalore, India, 10 November 2020. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

A general view showing Indian Army Jawans (soldiers) belonging to the 'ASC Tornadoes' daredevil bike team during a world record attempt for the 'Longest ride through tunnel of fire' held at ASC centre & College in Bangalore, India, 10 November 2020. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

Member of the Indian Army Jawans (soldiers) Captain Shivam Singh belonging to the 'ASC Tornadoes' daredevil bike team prepare before world record attempt for the 'Longest ride through tunnel of fire' held at ASC centre & College in Bangalore, India, 10 November 2020. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

A special motorcycle display team of the Indian army on Tuesday claimed to have set a Guinness world record when one of its members rode a motorbike through a 127 meters (416.6 feet) long tunnel of fire, breaking the earlier record of 120.4 meters possessed by two riders from South Africa.

The Army Supply Corps (ASC) Motorcycle Display Team, dubbed the "Tornadoes," is known for performing stunts at national events as well as display shows in India and abroad. EFE-EPA

