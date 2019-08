An Indian artist paints an idol of Hindu elephant-headed god Ganesha to prepare for the forthcoming Ganesha Chaturthi festival, at a roadside workshop in Amritsar, India, 26 August 2019. EFE/EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Artists paint idols of the Hindu elephant-headed god Ganesha at a roadside workshop in Amritsar, India, to prepare for Ganesha Chaturthi.

The festival is one of the biggest Hindu holidays which is celebrated in honor of the god Ganesha for ten days throughout India.

A visual story by Raminder Pal Singh