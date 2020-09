Farmers shout slogans against the central government and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their ongoing 'Rail Roko' or 'Stop the Trains' agitation on railway tracks, against the central government's newly introduced agri-bills, at Devi Dass Pura village, 20km from Amritsar, India, 28 September 2020. EFE-EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Farmers shout slogans against the central government and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their ongoing 'Rail Roko' or 'Stop the Trains' agitation on railway tracks, against the central government's newly introduced agri-bills, at Devi Dass Pura village, 20km from Amritsar, India, 28 September 2020. EFE-EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Farmers and supporters shout slogans as they arrive to join farmers protesting against the central government and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their ongoing 'Rail Roko' or 'Stop the Trains' agitation on railway tracks, against the central government's newly introduced agri-bills, at Devi Dass Pura village, 20km from Amritsar, India, 28 September 2020. EFE-EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

An elderly farmer rests on railway tracks during their ongoing 'Rail Roko' or 'Stop the Trains' agitation on railway tracks, against the central government's newly introduced agri-bills, at Devi Dass Pura village, 20km from Amritsar, India, 28 September 2020. EFE-EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Farmers sit on railway tracks as they take part in a protest during their ongoing 'Rail Roko' or 'Stop the Trains' agitation on railway tracks, against the central government's newly introduced agri-bills, at Devi Dass Pura village, 20km from Amritsar, India, 28 September 2020. EFE-EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Farmers protests continued in different parts of India on Monday against controversial new agriculture laws that allow big retailers to procure farm products directly from growers.

A tractor was set on fire in front of the iconic India Gate monument in New Delhi early morning, while protests continued in other northern states like Punjab. The southern state of Karnataka also witnessed demonstrations in several parts.EFE-EPA

sc/ia