An undated picture provided by Save the Soil movement shows Indian spiritual leader Sadhguru riding his motorcycle in Rome, Italy. EFE/HANDOUT/SAVE THE SOIL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

An undated picture provided by Save the Soil movement shows Indian spiritual leader Sadhguru on his motorcycle while being cheered by his supporters near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. EFE/HANDOUT/SAVE THE SOIL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

An undated picture provided by Save the Soil movement shows Indian spiritual leader Sadhguru riding his motorcycle while being cheered by his supporters in London, United Kingdom. EFE/SAVE THE SOIL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Indian Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev of ISHA foundation makes an address at a book launch of in Bangalore, India, 11 September 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAGADEESH NV

Sadhguru, India's "new age" Hindu spiritual leader, has been on a mission to stop soil degradation by riding his 360-kg BMW K1600 GT motorcycle around the world.

He has traveled more than 30,000 miles in 100 days, from Trafalgar Square in London to southern India, passing through 27 countries to bring awareness around the world about soil degradation and its dangers.

"I traveled at a certain speed, I couldn't look around too much," the 64-year-old spiritual leader told EFE, responding with humor to how the world looks from the road. EFE