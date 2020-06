A Kashmiri man shot dead by alleged terrorists in his native Larkipora village in Kashmir, is mourned by his relatives at their residence in Jammu, India, June 09, 2020. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard front of a closed market in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, June 09, 2020. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Kashmiri journalists hold placards during a protest against the communication blackout at Press Club Kashmir in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Oct.03, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/STRINGER

The authorities in India-administered Kashmir have adopted a new media policy that digs into the background of journalists and media houses, evoking criticism from the press and activists who see it as a ploy to silence the media and make it toe the official line.

Under the new policy, the government can conduct a background check of media persons while issuing a security clearance and giving accreditation.EFE-EPA

