People wait in a queue to fetch fuel from a petrol pump in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Aug 4, 2019. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard as people walk past in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Aug 4, 2019. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

A Kashmiri man sitting on an empty cooking gas cylinder as he waits for his turn to get filled gas cylinder in a queue outside outlet of a gas agency in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Aug 4, 2019. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

People wait in a queue to fetch fuel from a petrol pump in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Aug 4, 2019. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

A Kashmiri man fishing on the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Aug 4, 2019 as panic grips the region. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Tensions have engulfed parts of India-administered Kashmir as thousands of tourists and students beat a hasty retreat from the Muslim-majority valley following unprecedented government orders amid a massive buildup of federal police forces in the restive Himalayan region.

The orders asking outsiders to go back home “as soon as possible” coupled with the deployment of thousands of more paramilitary forces in one the heaviest militarized zones in the world have fueled speculations that the government may be planning to scrap special constitutional privileges given to the state that is disputed between neighbors India and Pakistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party in its election manifesto earlier this year had vowed to amend the constitution to revoke the special rights accorded to the people of the state that shares its borders with Pakistan and China.

The idyllic valley has plunged into chaos, unparalleled in its three-decade history of an armed rebellion against the Indian rule, as military tensions have also flared along the Line of Control (LoC) – a de facto border that divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan.

People in the valley, nestled in the snowy Himalayas, a place of sprawling orchards, fresh water lakes and springs, have been on a panic buying spree since Friday evening, stocking up essentials like medicines and groceries even as the government has assured that there was no need to be alarmed.

On Sunday, there were long serpentine queues outside bank ATM machines. Fuel stations were even more crowded as people scrambled to top up their tanks.

Another unconfirmed rumor that a lengthy curfew would be imposed for a major crackdown as the government was planning to trifurcate the restive state into three regions – a Muslim majority Kashmir Valley, largely a Hindu region of Jammu and a Buddhist-dominated Ladakh division.

But officials both in the Indian capital of Delhi and in Srinagar, the main city of the state, are all tightlipped over what is in the pipeline.

The state administration headed by the federally nominated governor, Satya Pal Malik, in the absence of an elected government, only said that “the prevailing security situation” and “intelligence inputs of terror threats” had forced it to urge outsiders, including Hindu pilgrims on a visit to a Himalayan crave shrine, students, tourists and migrant workers, to leave the valley.

But the order, which for the first time in its history curtailed the annual pilgrimage to the Hindu crave shrine, was preceded by the deployment of thousands of more soldiers, who have been stationed across the valley, in addition to already 500,000 military and paramilitary personnel in the state.

The administration has also emptied some government buildings including college hostels after asking students to vacate from there. Non-Kashmiri students have been asked, according to written orders, to go home and not to return till further orders.

"The military buildup and the government advisories clearly indicate that New Delhi is up to something big about Kashmir,” a member of Kashmir lawyers’ body told Efe.

The lawyer speculated that the government may have finally made up its mind to scrap two articles that give the northern border state special constitutional privileges like defining its residents and their citizenship rights, including jobs and property.

The state by the virtue of these provisions, currently being challenged in India’s Supreme Court, is the only region in India with its own constitution and flag.

“The government may scrap Article 35-A and Article 370 which give special status to the region. Or it may even trifurcate the region,” a member of Kashmir Lawyer’s body told Efe.

The lawyer, like most of the anxious people in the valley, feels that the central government had called additional troops to tackle a “possible reaction” that can turn violent.

Syed Deemanah, a political science scholar in Kashmir University, said it won’t be easy for the government to change any constitutional status by the stroke of an executive order.

“I mean they can do whatever they want to. But that won’t stand judicial scrutiny. They have to go through the parliament to make any constitutional amendments and it is a time consuming process. It won’t happen overnight,” Deemanah told Efe.

Amid the widespread anxiety, Governor Malik has not clearly denied the speculations, saying he had “no information” about any major move planned on Kashmir in New Delhi.

“The present situation in Kashmir is normal. Rumor mongering is going on and that’s normal here. Unnecessary rumors are being spread by some vested interests and some political parties to create panic.

“As of now there is no information with me from the centre that anything big is going to happen. I don’t know anything about tomorrow, but as of today there is nothing to worry,” Governor Malik said in the statement.

Divisional administrative head of Kashmir, Baseer Khan, also said people had no reason to panic and stock up essentials “as safety and security of the people is the government’s responsibility.”

“There are credible inputs of militant attacks because of which the advisory about tourists and pilgrims was issued,” Khan told Efe.

But for commoners and even pro-India politicians, the official reassurances are far from settling their apprehensions.

Former chief minister of the state, Mehboob Mufti, alleged that the central government had become too arrogant with Kashmir.

“They are not paying heed to even mainstream political parties. This has added to the confusion. But we won’t let them tinker with our constitutional rights,” Mufti told Efe.

Jahangir Mir, a government employee in Srinagar, said the central government was not bothered about a common Kashmiri as long as “its nationalistic moves keep its Hindu voter base in the rest of India in good humor”.

“If the government had not planned something big, they won’t have called thousands of more troops. The BJP government (in the center) is known for springing surprises by their sensational moves to catch national attention. Nobody from Delhi has even bothered to address our concerns,” Mir told Efe.

While on the streets of Srinagar like in the rest of the valley a kind of pandemonium is ruling the roost, on borders India and Pakistan armies have been exchanging mortars and gunfire, further ratcheting up tensions.

Pakistan’s military on Saturday alleged that Indian army had used cluster munitions to target the civilian population along the Line of Control in the Pakistani-administered Kashmir, which left a 4-year-old boy and a woman dead. The Indian army denied the allegation.

Kashmir has been a disputed region since 1947 when India and Pakistan won their freedom from British rule. The two countries, which have fought three wars, including two over Kashmir, claim the divided territory in its entirety.

The state has been battling an armed rebellion against Indian rule since 1989. Over 70,000 people have been killed the three decades of the bloody conflict, according to activists. EFE-EPA

sa-ssk/jt