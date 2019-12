India-administered Kashmir’s biggest mosque was opened for prayers on Wednesday for the first time since its closure on Aug. 4, when the government forced a security lockdown in the disputed Himalayan region before stripping it of its semi-autonomous status.

Mufti Ghulam Rasool, who leads daily prayers at the 15th-century mosque, told EFE that some 70 worshipers, including three women, offered congregational prayers in the afternoon.