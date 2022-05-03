Midwives from several parts of India seek to reverse a worrying trend of disproportionate number of cesarean surgeries for childbirth in a country plagued with a high maternal mortality rate.
Olivani, holding her newborn in her arms, has a paper tied to her wrist saying she has given birth naturally.
"I thought I couldn't do it, but I gave birth to her," Olivani told EFE from a bed inside a ramshackle hospital in Hyderabad, capital of the southern state of Telangana, while accompanied by a midwife.
The natural birth of her child is in contrast to the statistics for the region, where C-sections account for more than 60 percent of all childbirths, according to the National Family Health Survey 2019-2020 (NFHS-5).
