Professional midwives offer women the opportunity to give birth naturally through a program run by the Telangana state government, in partnership with UNICEF and the Fernandez Foundation, to reverse the rate of cesarean sections deliveries in the region, and address the lack of health professionals in rural areas, Hyderabad, India, 21 April, 2022. EFE/INDIRA GUERRERO

Midwives from several parts of India seek to reverse a worrying trend of disproportionate number of cesarean surgeries for childbirth in a country plagued with a high maternal mortality rate.

Olivani, holding her newborn in her arms, has a paper tied to her wrist saying she has given birth naturally.

"I thought I couldn't do it, but I gave birth to her," Olivani told EFE from a bed inside a ramshackle hospital in Hyderabad, capital of the southern state of Telangana, while accompanied by a midwife.

The natural birth of her child is in contrast to the statistics for the region, where C-sections account for more than 60 percent of all childbirths, according to the National Family Health Survey 2019-2020 (NFHS-5).

