Indian people visit a makeshift pandal made of wood, fiber, metal and bamboo under the theme 'Thikana' or 'Address' based on the refugee crisis of the world, by artist Subrata Bannerjee ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, eastern India, 02 October 2019. EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Indian people visit a makeshift pandal made of wood, fiber, metal and bamboo under the theme 'Weaving' by artist Subrata Bannerjee ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, eastern India, 02 October 2019. EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Indian people visit a makeshift pandal made of wood, fiber, metal and bamboo under the theme 'Global Water Crisis' by artist Pradip Das ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, eastern India, 02 October 2019. EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Indian people visit a makeshift pandal made of wood, fiber, metal and bamboo under the theme 'Urbanization' by artist Rintu Das ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, eastern India, 02 October 2019. EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

