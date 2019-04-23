The house in which the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, was born in Vadnagar, in western India, on April 20, 2019. EFE-EPA/Noemí Jabois

The kindergarten room in which the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, allegedly studied in Vadnagar, in western India, on April 20, 2019. EFE-EPA/Noemí Jabois

A man looks at the remnant of the tea stall in which the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, allegedly sold tea as a child with his father at the Vadnagar train station in western India on April 20, 2019. EFE-EPA/Noemí Jabois

Indian PM's village root for him as their favorite in ongoing elections

The small, historic town of Vadnagar in Mehsana district of Gujarat in western India began voting Tuesday in the third phase of the general elections, with a majority rooting for their most illustrious son, current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is seeking a second term in power as leader of the right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party.

The town, that lies 112 kilometers from the capital Ahmedabad, still remembers Modi as the child, who sold tea and swam every morning in the lake.

"Modi, Modi!," the children shout in the center of this town of the state of Gujarat, where Modi had served as chief minister from 2001 and 2014.

We will vote “for the development of India," several people said in the village.

"You don’t have to ask, Modi is our hero!" said one resident, when asked about who they will vote for.

Ratanji, a 50-year-old teacher, will vote for Modi because he considers him "super powerful" while others, like 30-year-old Sonal Gandalal will vote for him simply because he is from Vadnagar.

Modi was born in 1950 in the town, with a population of around 28,000, to Damodardas Mulchand Modi and Heeraben Modi, in a humble two-storey house currently rented out to another family.

Old and fragile Shyamadas Madhavlal Modi’s face lights up in a smile as he remembers his first years of life with the prime minister - who he claims was a close childhood friend - and his mother Heeraben, whom Madhavlal loved as his own, after his own mother died.

"We studied together, we played together, we swam in the lake and flew kites. He was good in every extra curricular activities and even in studies he was better than us," he told EFE, standing outside Modi's ancestral house, a stone’s throw distance from his own.

“In the beginning everyone has to struggle, but soon cars will be passing by my feet," Modi often said referring to an old Gujarati saying, the old man remembers, adding that Modi had a vision of his future glory.

Madhavlal said that during a recent visit to the area Modi had met him for a few minutes and he had the opportunity to remind him of a childhood anecdote, to which Modi had responded with a friendly pat on the back.

At the age of about 5, the third of six siblings, he began attending the austere Nar Narayan Bal Mandir kindergarten.

Kamlesh Trivedi, whose father was Modi’s teacher, proudly points out the wooden benches, where Modi had sat with his fellow students, in the 1950s.

"My father used to say that (Modi) was a sweet boy who always showed love for the country. He used to also serve the priests," said Trivedi, remembering Modi as a highly energetic child.

In the office of the headmaster of the school in which Modi studied, hangs a photo of Modi, touching the ground of the entrance as a mark of reverence, during a recent surprise visit.

Modi's family - like Trivedi's - are members of the radical, Hindu group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which propagates the idea of a Hindu majority India, and is ideologically aligned to the BJP.

Modi’s rise from a RSS volunteer to the leader of the BJP, had brought focus to this small town of temples and waterbodies.

The tea stall, where he had claimed to have sold tea as a child with his father, is now an iconic landmark, symbolizing his remarkable rise to the top job of the country.

In 2017, the Gujarat government had announced that it will turn the kiosk into a tourist landmark as part of a project worth more than $15 million to put Vadnagar and adjacent areas on the global tourism map.

However, it has been almost three years and the plan seems to be in a state of disarray.

The tea stall is now a dilapidated, abandoned tin shack on the platform, with a back-room filled with dusty furniture, including two small cabinets, and a desk.

"Narendra Modi's tea stall" scribbled in white chalk on the open window is the only thing that distinguishes it from other ramshackle structures in the area.

The courtyard of Modi’s former school, a polling station now, will be filling up on Tuesday as Vadnagar residents will troop in to cast their ballots.

There might be divided opinion in India over Modi’s five-year rule, but Vadnagar is confident of its choice.

njd/sp/nb