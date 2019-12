Volunteer teacher Kaushal, from the NGO Prtaham, teaches children aged between 4-7 years old how to write properly at the Kalyanpuri public school in New Delhi, India, 6 December 2019. EFE-EPA/ALEJANDRO R. OTERO

Students aged between four and seven years old run anxiously toward a classroom with no benches to sit and no desks to lean on at a modest school in the Indian capital.

They have to arrive in time and sit on spread-out mats on the floor and begin classes for a camp to learn to read and do basic arithmetic, a project based on the field studies of this year’s economics Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo. EFE-EPA