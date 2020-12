Indian slum dweller dances his way to English ballet school

Indian boy dances his way from Indian slum to English ballet school

Kamal Singh, the Indian danseur discovered ballet at the age of 17, but his natural gift for dance and some tutoring by an Argentine trainer led him to the English National Ballet School. EFE-EPA/Handout/ Handout by Kamal Singh/Imperial Fernando Ballet Company in New Delhi in 2019 and 2020.

Kamal Singh, the Indian danseur discovered ballet at the age of 17, but his natural gift for dance and some tutoring by an Argentine trainer led him to the English National Ballet School. EFE-EPA/Handout/ Handout by Kamal Singh/Imperial Fernando Ballet Company in New Delhi in 2019 and 2020.

Kamal's father, who drives an e-rickshaw, shows a photograph of his son on his phone in New Delhi, India, 25 November 2020. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Kamal Singh's father (R) drives an e-rickshaw in New Delhi, India, 25 November 2020. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA