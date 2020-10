An Indian worker disinfects restrooms inside the INOX cinema hall to prevent the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic during a preparation for the reopening of movie theaters in Mumbai, India, 13 October 2020. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

An Indian worker disinfects the premises inside the INOX cinema hall to prevent the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic during a preparation for the reopening of movie theaters in Mumbai, India, 13 October 2020. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

An Indian worker disinfects the foyer area iside the INOX cinema to prevent the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic during a preparation for the reopening of movie theaters in Mumbai, India, 13 October 2020. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

An Indian worker disinfects seats arranged to ensure social distancing at INOX cinema theater during preparations for the reopening in New Delhi, India, 13 October 2020 (issued 14 October 2020). EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

An Indian worker disinfects seats arranged to ensure social distancing at INOX cinema theater during preparations for the reopening in New Delhi, India, 13 October 2020 (issued 14 October 2020). EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

An Indian security guard wearing a face shield stands at the entrance to a cinema during a preparation for the reopening of cinema theater in New Delhi, India, 13 October 2020 (issued 14 October 2020). EFE-EPA/STR

An Indian worker disinfects restrooms inside the INOX cinema hall to prevent the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic during a preparation for the reopening of movie theaters in Mumbai, India, 13 October 2020. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

An Indian worker disinfects seats at a cinema theater during preparations for the reopening in New Delhi, India, 13 October 2020 (issued 14 October 2020). EFE-EPA/STR

An Indian worker disinfects restrooms inside the INOX cinema hall to prevent the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic during a preparation for the reopening of movie theaters in Mumbai, India, 13 October 2020. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

An Indian worker disinfects the foyer area iside the INOX cinema to prevent the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic during a preparation for the reopening of movie theaters in Mumbai, India, 13 October 2020. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

The return of Bollywood movies with the partial reopening of theaters in India from Thursday has ended a months-long wait of movie lovers in a cinema-obsessed country after months of a coronavirus shutdown.

However, filmmakers have scheduled no big releases that may disappoint the lovers of the glitz, vibrancy, and drama of the Indian film industry that produces the most number of movies in the world.EFE-EPA

