A handout image provided by the GoaPhoto festival shows a home participating in the event in the village of Aldona, India, 4 December 2019. EPA-EFE HANDOUT/RAHUL NAIR/GOAPHOTO

A handout image provided by the GoaPhoto festival shows a home participating in the event in the village of Aldona, India, 4 December 2019. EPA-EFE HANDOUT/RAHUL NAIR/GOAPHOTO

A handout image provided by the GoaPhoto festival shows a home participating in the event in the village of Aldona, India, 4 December 2019. EPA-EFE HANDOUT/RAHUL NAIR/GOAPHOTO

A handout image provided by the GoaPhoto festival shows a home participating in the event in the village of Aldona, India, 4 December 2019. EPA-EFE HANDOUT/RAHUL NAIR/GOAPHOTO

The homes of some residents of Aldona, a small village in the Indian coastal state of Goa, starting Friday will host the works of photographers from different parts of the world in the third edition of biennial event GoaPhoto.

The founder and curator of the event, Spaniard Lola Mac Dougall, told EFE that it is an international festival that aspires to "unite the love for photography with the love of something unique that Goa has" so that "the objects in people's houses, which are full of their history, interact with the images." EFE-EPA