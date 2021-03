Hupliana (2-R, name changed on his request), a senior resident living in the Champhai district of Mizoram, has a meal with refugees at his home in a small village at an undisclosed location near the border between Myanmar and the Mizoram region, India, 20 March 2021 (issued 26 March 2021). EFE-EPA/SANGZUALA HMAR

A small group of refugees from Myanmar carrying a few belongings after they crossed the border near a small village at an undisclosed location at the border between India and Myanmar to seek shelter in the area of Mizoram, India, 20 March 2021 (issued 26 March 2021). EFE-EPA/SANGZUALA HMAR

The general headquarters of the Chin National Army (CNA), located in Myanmar close to the borderline with India on the banks of River Tiau, is seen from the Indian side of the border on 20 March 2021 (issued 26 March 2021). EFE-EPA/SANGZUALA HMAR

Indian paramilitary personnel guards a section of the border to look for refugees from Myanmar crossing over to India near the river Tiau at an undisclosed location of the the Indian-Myanmar border, 20 March 2021 (issued 26 March 2021). EFE-EPA/SANGZUALA HMAR

A general view ofa section of the Tiau River, which forms part of the international boundary between India and Myanmar near the India Myanmar border in Mizoram, India, 20 March 2021 (issued 26 March 2021). EFE-EPA/SANGZUALA HMAR

When India warned against a possible influx of refugees fleeing the Myanmar coup, Mizoram in its northeast defied to help those escaping the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the neighborhood.

Villagers along the border sheltered their “cultural brethren” who faced a brutal military crackdown in Myanmar that shares nearly 1,700 km (some 1,000 miles) land border with India. EFE-EPA