Jo Hyuna (bottom, L) of South Korea is tackled by a Bangladesh player during the women's Kabaddi match between Bangladesh and South Korea at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Hafiza Akther (L) of Bangladesh is tackled by South Korea players during the women's Kabaddi match between Bangladesh and South Korea at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Payel Chowdhury (C) and fellow India players surround and tackle an Indonesia player during the women's Kabaddi match between India and Indonesia at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Sonali Vishnu Shingate (L) of India is tackled by Indonesia players during the women's Kabaddi match between India and Indonesia at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Indian players react after winning their match against Indonesia during the women's Kabaddi event at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

The Indian women's Kabaddi team easily beat Indonesia 54-22 on Tuesday in their last group tie of the 2018 Asian Games to qualify for the semi-finals.

India tops Group A with eight points after winning all their games.

They had decimated Bangladesh 50-21 and Sri Lanka 44-28 earlier on Sunday, and Thailand and Japan before that.

South Korea, ranked third in the world, defeated Bangladesh 25-52 on Tuesday.

The popularity of Kabaddi is growing in South Korea, while it is the national sport of Bangladesh, which won the bronze medal at the 2006 Asian Games.

Kabaddi, a team contact sport, is extremely popular in Southeast Asia and most parts of South Asia.

The sport first made its debut in the world stage in the XI Beijing Asian Games in 1990, and is also known as the “game of struggle” or the “one against seven game”.

During the game, each side sends a player to the opposing side of the court to try and touch as many players as possible - who would then have to sit out of the rest of the game - in one breath while chanting "Kabaddi, kabaddi, kabaddi" frenetically.

The opposing side has to try and grab hold of the attacker and try to get him or her out of breath (and subsequently stop chanting) while still on their side of the turf.

The players, who have to sit out once they are tagged can begin playing again if their team is able to get the attacker out of breath or if they manage to score points when they raid the opposite side.

The ancient, high-energy game has been played through the ages in India in various forms, although the modern version has been played in India and some parts of South Asia since 1930.

"There has been a gradual but significant change in the trends of the game since the past 50 years. What was once considered a game of brawn is not so now," according to the website of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India, which is affiliated to Indian Olympic Association (IOA), and oversees the promotion of the game in India & neighboring countries of Asia.

"The introduction of mats, shoes, new techniques and changes in rules has made the sport more interesting and advantageous to skilled players who are now able to defeat heavier players with better skills and techniques," it added.

The game is known by various names across the region - Ha-du-du in Bangladesh, Kapardi in Nepal and Hu-tu-tu in western India - and is extremely popular as a leisure activity in rural areas.