Indian volunteers set up beds made of cardboard as they prepare a Covid care facility which can accommodate around 10,000 Covid-19 patients, at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas complex in New Delhi, India, 26 June 2020. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Relatives wearing personal protective equipment carry a coffin into a grave during a funeral service of a Covid-19 victim at designated area only for coronavirus funerals at the burial site in New Delhi, India, 16 June 2020. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

On a scorching summer day, Samarth Thapa was forced to drive around for an entire day with his ailing mother in the frantic hunt for a sickbed from one Delhi hospital to another after she developed clear Covid-19 symptoms.

He brought her home in the evening since the government-run as well as private hospitals across the Indian capital, a city of nearly 19 million residents, denied her critical care and refused admission on one or the other pretext.EFE-EPA

