Indian people wear mask and some cover their face with cloth as they stand in a queues, maintaining social distancing outside a liquor shop, as the city relaxed lockdown apart from the red zone, in Bangalore, India, 04 May 2020. EFE/EPA/JAGADEESH NV

An Indian couple pushes a hand cart at city market after the city eased the lockdown, in Bangalore, India, 04 May 2020. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

Indian migrant laborers wear masks and some cover faces with cloth as they crowed to get train tickets after the city eased the lockdown, in Bangalore, India, 04 May 2020. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

Hundreds of people rushed to buy liquor on Monday, queuing up in large numbers and violating social distancing measures outside several stores across India as the government eased some curbs on the 41st day of a nationwide lockdown against the coronavirus.

As the restrictions entered in the third phase, the central government allowed some businesses to resume but maintained restriction in areas based on risk potential of the disease outbreak.EFE-EPA

ssk