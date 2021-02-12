Amid an oxygen crisis and the collapse of healthcare systems in the Brazilian state of Amazonas, residents of an indigenous neighborhood of Manaus, the regional capital, have set up a field hospital exclusively for the treatment of indigenous people with Covid-19.
Because they live in an urban area, the native people of Parque das Tribos, the first indigenous neighborhood of Manaus, are not treated by the Special Secretariat of Indigenous Health (Sesai), despite the high coronavirus infection rates among its residents.
"We have been fighting for the lives of indigenous people living in the cities since last year," nursing technician Vanda Ortega, the first person to be vaccinated in the Amazon and who is in charge of managing the Indigenous Support Unit -- created just three weeks ago -- tells Efe. EFE-EPA