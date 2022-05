Several women carry food to members of the Tule community gathered at the Congress House in Arquia, Colombia. EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

A 4 May 2022 photo in Arquia, Colombia, shows some of the foods produced by the Tule community. EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Several young members of the Tule community dance on 4 May 2022 in Arquia, Colombia. EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

The Tule, an indigenous group whose lands straddle the Colombian-Panamanian border region, are struggling to preserve their customs and way of life and fend off a decades-old threat posed by rightist paramilitary squads and their successors.

That people - also known as the Guna - occupy more than 2,800 hectares (10.8 square miles) of mountainous jungle near the Darien Gap, where they live in small timber-board houses with roofs made of tree branches.