Indigenous women of the Seris ethnic group are seen preparing food in the community of Punta Chueca, in the state of Sonora (Mexico) on 8 August. EFE/Daniel Sánchez

File photo taken on 29 September showing two indigenous children during a folkloric performance in San José del Guaviare, Colombia. EFE/Carlos Ortega

File photo taken on 15 October showing a group of indigenous Peruvians during a march for equality in Lima, Peru. EFE/Paolo Aguilar

The abuse and mistreatment of indigenous communities in South America remains one of the most significant social problems facing the continent, where little progress has been made on the issue over the last two centuries.



While indigenous customs and traditions change from country to country, minority communities across Latin America continue to be victims of violence and discrimination while being neglected by their government.

(...)