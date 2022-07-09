Peasant farmers take part in a ritual offering of thanks to Mother Earth on 7 July 2022 in the Patahuasi zone of the southern Peruvian department of Apurimac. EFE/Paula Bayarte

Indigenous musicians and peasants take part in thanksgiving ritual to Mother Earth on 7 July 2022 in the Patahuasi zone of the southern Peruvian department of Apurimac. EFE/Paula Bayarte

Scissor dancers take part in a ritual offering of thanks to Mother Earth on 7 July 2022 in the Patahuasi zone of the southern highland Peruvian department of Apurimac. EFE/Paula Bayarte

The relationship between Peru's highland indigenous peasant communities and the natural world around them is centered on rituals, respect and the importance of ancestral knowledge.

And although at times that Andean vision is met with contempt and rejection by people in urban areas, it may hold the key to addressing pressing modern-day problems such as the current food crisis or desertification.

"There's much more of a filial conception of nature, a relationship of daughter and also of mother. A sacred relationship at times that actually alters the sense of conservation," environmental engineer Javier Llacsa told Efe.